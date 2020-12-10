COVID-19: Four more deaths, 106 new cases

Malta has registered 106 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 128 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,872.

Four more people have died with the virus, bringing the death toll up to 164.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 44 cases were family members of previously known cases, 11 were contacts of positive work colleagues, and two were in direct contact with other positive cases.

2,627 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 455,897 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 10,884 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March.

Four deaths announced on Thursday

The first death was a 92-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 December and died on Wednesday at the Good Samaritan Hospital.

The second case was a 66-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19 on 23 November and died on Wednesday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The third case was an 85-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 December and died this morning at Mater Dei Hospital.

The fourth case was a 91-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 3 December and died this morning at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry expressed its sympathy with the relatives of the victims and appealed on people to continue adhering to the preventive measures.