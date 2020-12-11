Several popular sesame products recalled due to pesticide contamination

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a third product recall for Brinc's Qagħaq tal-ġunġlien and Ottini from the same brand, after issuing two separate recalls for Nescafe’s Shakissimo Espresso Latte and Bio Today’s tahini.

The Brinc's brand products have been recalled over the possible contamination with pesticide containing Ethlyene oxide. The pesticide was used on sesame seeds exported from India to be used in food production.

The same issue was brought up with Bio Today's tahini, which the health directorate recalled this morning.

The affected products are as follows:

Qagħaq tal-ġunġlien: All lots up till L2032 with all best before dates up till 18-12-2020

Ottini: Lot numbers 20231 (Best Before: 14-2-2021) till 20325 (19-5-2021)

Tahini: 250g jars with lot number E197184

Iced coffee recall

The Nescafe’s Shakissimo Espresso Latte has also been recalled over the possibility that it has been contaminated with residues of detergent during production. The detergent is used to clean the empty pots before filling.

The contamination has been reported in the 190ml cups.

For more information contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00am and 2:30pm on 21337333 or email [email protected].