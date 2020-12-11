Performing artists to receive full €800 wage supplement

Employees, companies, and the self-employed in the performing arts industry will be receiving the full €800 wage supplement backdated from November.

The decision was taken by Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli and Culture Minister José Herrera following discussions with industry stakeholders.

Despite not closing down completely during the first wave, the performing arts sector was heavily impacted by restrictions on public events and mass gatherings.

Since restrictions were lifted in June 2020, performing artists under NACE 90.01 were receiving a wage supplement of €600 under Annex C.

The supplement will be given in arrears from the beginning of November. Malta Enterprise will be disbursing the additional wage supplement to artists backdated from November in the December wage supplement.

NACE 90.01, now placed under Annex A, encompasses the following activities:

production of live theatrical presentations, concerts and opera or dance productions and other stage productions

activities of groups, circuses or companies, orchestras or bands

activities of individual artists such as actors, dancers, musicians, lecturers or speakers

Personal theatrical or artistic agents are excluded from this category.