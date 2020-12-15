COVID-19: Trainee doctors are hesitant to take vaccine

While more than two-thirds (71%) of general practitioners intend taking the COVID-19 vaccine, only 30% of trainees intend to do likewise, according to a survey carried out by a leading doctor.

The survey was conducted in September among 123 GPs and 62 trainees by the paediatrician Victor Grech, to ascertain the degree of vaccine hesitancy of GPs and GP trainees in Malta with regards to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey was carried out before an intensification of the information campaign on COVID-19 and before major pharmaceutical companies announced efficacy rates of over 95% for vaccines.

The results were published in international journal Science Direct.

It is estimated that COVID-19 herd immunity may be achieved by a vaccination rate of between 55% to 82%. But given that a COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to be 100% effective, the population vaccinated “should ideally approach totality” according to Grech, who warns that vaccine hesitancy may hinder the attainment of this goal.

In the survey, 44.4% of trainee GPs had replied “unlikely” when asked whether they would be taking the vaccine, in contrast to 8.3% of GPs.

The survey was based on an anonymous questionnaire sent out via the email mailing list of the Malta College of Family Doctors.

Significantly the survey showed a higher percentage in both categories intending to take the influenza vaccine.

In fact, 87.5% of GPs and 59.3% of trainees replied that they would be taking the influenza vaccine.

According to Grech, the projected increased influenza vaccine uptake is related to studies indicating that contracting influenza with COVID-19 may double the risk of death.

With regard to COVID-19 vaccination, the study shows that younger doctors and trainees are more hesitant on being inoculated.

One reason for this is that young people are less concerned with COVID-19 than the adult and elderly population, possibly because of perceived milder symptoms in their age group and their lower risk of complications, which Grech describes as an “unwise insouciant attitude.”

On the other hand, older individuals are at higher risk and therefore it is even more in their self-interest and in the interest of their family members to take the vaccine.

Since GPs have a vital role in encouraging others to vaccinate themselves the study called for information on the efficacy and safety of the upcoming vaccine aimed at medical professionals. The majority of COVID-19 concerns pertained to insufficient knowledge and concern regarding potential long-term side effects.

While acknowledging that concerns with regard to insufficient knowledge are not completely invalid, Grech notes that this concern has been addressed only vaccines that have passed through phase 3 trials will be purchased by Malta.