COVID: 101 new cases, five deaths registered

101 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

Active cases now number 1,420, after five deaths were registered, bringing the total number of deaths to 215.

123 new recoveries were registered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,791.

The total number of registered cases stands at 12,426.

2,399 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, with the total number of swabs at 506,059.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases, 22 were family members of previously known cases, nine were direct contacts of positive work colleagues, 18 were direct contacts with other positive cases and eight were from social gatherings.

Five new COVID-19 deaths

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 28•12•2020

Shortly after the COVID-19 update the health ministry revealed further details of the five virus-related deaths.

The first case was an 88-year-old woman who tested positive on December 22, while another woman aged 93 was found to be positive for the virus on December 13.

A third victim, an 86-year-old man, was confirmed to be positive on December 13, and the fourth man aged 95 tested positive on December 16.

The above four passed away yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The fifth victim was a 77-year-old man who tested positive on December 21. He died earlier today at the same hospital.

While extending their condolences to the families of the victims, the health ministry appealed to the public to continue observing all preventive measures during the festive season, including social distancing.