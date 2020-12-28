Right to disconnect will form part of new remote working legislation

Legislation on the right to disconnect will form part of a wider legislation on remote working, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela has confirmed.

During a press conference on measures taken by DIER over the past year, Abela revealed that the right to disconnect will be included as an amendment to a wider legislation that will also incorporate remote working.

While teleworking is regulated in local legislation, remote working is a newer concept which Abela hopes to have included in local law in the near future.

"We need to make sure that the economic element makes sense," he said regarding remote working. "It needs to be a win-win situation for everyone, with an agreement from employers and employees to go in that direction."

He said that there seems to be a consensus going forward, both in the private and public sector, that teleworking allowed for an increase in productivity, but he warned that there should be no obligation to be available 24/7 simply because one is working their shift digitally.

"One needs to make it clear that while the employer is giving you the facility and tools to work anywhere, you cannot be expected to work 24/7 if you are not be compensated for the work or if you haven't been directly requested to be on call at all times," he explained.

Intentions in introducing a "right to disconnect" law were first put forward in November by Abela himself, who had revealed that there are ongoing discussions on a first draft of such a legislative framework.

This was warmly welcomed by Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba, who presented a draft law for a future EU Directive on the right to disconnect. The report was approved by European Parliament earlier this month, the next step being for the report to be adopted by the full Plenary of the European Parliament.

READ ALSO: European Parliament approves Agius Saliba ‘right to disconnect’ report