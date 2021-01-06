menu

Education Ministry warns educators, school strike is ‘illegitimate’

State schools will open as usual on Thursday as government warns educators they are obliged to report to work in wake of strike ordered by Malta Union of Teachers

kurt_sansone
6 January 2021, 10:23pm
by Kurt Sansone
Government says schools will reopen on Thursday despite MUT strike action
Government says schools will reopen on Thursday despite MUT strike action

Strike action ordered by the Malta Union of Teachers is “illegitimate”, the Education Ministry said this evening, insisting there was no health advice to keep schools shut.

The ministry said State schools will open as planned tomorrow morning. However, it did not say what arrangements were being made to take care of students who do attend and whether the respective class bubbles will still be respected.

The statement came hours after an emergency meeting at Castille ended with government turning down the MUT’s request for schools to offer online teaching in the wake of a spike of COVID-19 cases.

The union has ordered a two-day strike, claiming that health advice given to the authorities not to physically reopen schools after the holidays was being ignored. The situation was compounded throughout the day when church schools collectively decided to start with online teaching.

But government insisted that no such advice existed. “During a meeting between government and the MUT at Castille, teachers’ representatives heard Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci saying that the educational and health authorities were working hand in hand to reopen schools, contrary to what the union said,” the government said.

The ministry said the union was acting contrary to the advice given by the health authorities.

“The education of our children is a priority as is public health… the MUT’s decision to ignore the health authorities’ advice is illegitimate and when tomorrow schools reopen, teachers are expected to report at school normally and honour their work obligations,” the ministry warned.

READ ALSO: MUT orders strike after government denies request for online teaching as COVID-19 infections spike

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Education Ministry warns educators, school strike is ‘illegitimate’
National

Education Ministry warns educators, school strike is ‘illegitimate’
Kurt Sansone
Updated | European Commission authorises Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for roll-out
National

Updated | European Commission authorises Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for roll-out
Nicole Meilak
Police superintendent suspended after testing positive for cocaine
National

Police superintendent suspended after testing positive for cocaine
Matthew Agius
Becs, teenager with ‘inner captivating beauty’, is laid to rest
National

Becs, teenager with ‘inner captivating beauty’, is laid to rest
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.