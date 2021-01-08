[LIVE] COVID-19: 191 new cases, two deaths registered

191 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday.

Active cases stand at 2,047, after two deaths were registered. Total cases stand at 13,967.

The first death was an 84-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on 25 December, and died at Mater Dei Hospital on Friday.

The second death was a 77-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on 20 December and dies at the Saint Vincent de Paule residence on Friday.

3,639 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 536,668.

77 new recoveries were registered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,690.

More to follow.