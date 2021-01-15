[WATCH] Robert Abela defends decision not to withdraw from Cabinet that rejected Koħħu pardon

Prime Minister Robert Abela has rejected suggestions that he had a conflict of interest in Cabinet’s refusal to grant Vincent Muscat il-Koħħu a presidential pardon.

Muscat is one of three men accused of executing Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination and court testimony has suggested that the bomb was sourced from the Maksar brothers, who at one point were clients of Abela.

Muscat had asked for a presidential pardon to tell police what he knows about the Caruana Galizia murder and other major crimes.

Abela said Cabinet's decision to reject the pardon was taken after advice by the Attroney General and the Police Commissioner.

Muscat's lawyer had said Abela should consider recusing himself on discussion on a pardon for his client, after it was revealed that he was formerly a lawyer for the Agius brothers, who were referred to by their family nickname - Maksar - in court as the suppliers of the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia.

“I hope he is aware that his is not the only conflict of interest among the current Cabinet members,” Sant said, referring to his client’s case dealing with his request for a pardon.

Muscat is believed to have told the police he can name a Labour politician whom he believes helped plan a heist on the HSBC Malta headquarters in 2010. He did not identify the man to the police, but shared details of the 2010 attempted heist, in which he was involved.

The claim was given further credence by the Nationalist MP and lawyer of the Caruana Galizia family, Jason Azzopardi, who alleged that a Cabinet minister, who was not a lawyer, was implicated in a serious crime.

Asked why he decided not to recuse himself in light of his professional history with the Agius family, Abela said he would not be abdicating from his responsibilities.

“There was no reason for myself not to be involved in the discussion. If there was I would have recused myself,” he said.

Abela insisted the decision is a good one. “I am convinced we took the correct decision, including that of not recusing myself,” he said this morning on the fringes of a business breakfast.

