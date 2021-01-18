COVID-19: 154 new cases, as vaccinations reach 11,700

154 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

121 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,784.

11,705 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday.

Total recoveries stand at 12,717 while total cases registered stand at 15,742.

Two more people died while infected with COVID-19 yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital. The patients were 73 and 84-years-old. The total number of deaths is 241.

3,239 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 570,184.

Notably, information regarding cases appears to have been dropped and is no longer being provided.