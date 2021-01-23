menu

COVID-19: Two deaths, 119 new cases registered

COVID-19 update for 23 January | 2 deaths • 119 new cases, 211 recoveries • 2,646 active cases • Swab tests in past 24 hours 2,571 • Vaccine doses administered till Friday 17,767

paul_cocks
23 January 2021
by Paul Cocks

119 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday, the health ministry has said.  

211 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,646.

17,767 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Friday. This includes both first and second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 13,646 while total cases registered stand at 16,542.

Two people died while infected with COVID-19. An 89 year-old woman dies at the Good Samaritan long-term care facility and a 77-year-old man died at Mater Dei Hospital during the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths stands at 250.

2,571 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 586,434.

