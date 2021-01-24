New Santa Lucija tunnels inaugurated

The new Santa Lucija tunnel project was today inaugurated by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg.

Speaking during the event, the PM said that the €20 million project is part of government’s vision for the upcoming 10 years, aimed at improving the quality of life for people in Malta.

He said the project will contribute towards reducing traffic congestion. The congestion, he said, serve not only as an inconvenience for residents in the area, but also for workers making use of the road network.

Borg on the other hand said traffic congestion serves to reduce the country’s competitiveness. The infrastructure minister said that since the new arterial roads were opened for use in Marsa, the difference has already been felt, with people having positive remarks about the project.

Addressing the press conference, Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds said that €18 million from the project were co-financed by European funds.

Speaking during the opening of the project roundabout underpass in October, Infrastructure Malta officials had said the new tunnels would cut over 30% of journey times, whilst reducing congestion emissions caused by the previous roundabout junction, which created several busy routes, including three arterial roads and another three roads leading to Santa Lucija, Paola and Tarxien.