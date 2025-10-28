Pembroke Athleta Gymnastics brings home 48 medals from UK competition

Pembroke Athleta Gymnastics Club has won 48 medals at the Whitehall Gymnastics Club competition in the United Kingdom.

The team of 23 local gymnasts delivered a performance that earned them 48 medals and 12 fourth-place finishes at the international event.

“Their hard work, determination, and team spirit truly shone throughout the competition,” Head Coach Claire Azzopardi said.

The United Kingdom event brought together nine clubs, including eight from the United Kingdom and Pembroke Athleta Gymnastics representing Malta.

The club’s President, Susan Azzopardi, highlighted how proud they are of their athletes.

Pembroke Athleta Gymnastics was guided by a dedicated team of three coaches, whose expertise and encouragement helped the gymnasts excel on the international stage.

The club said that these achievements reflect their ongoing commitment to excellence, sportsmanship, and the development of young gymnasts both locally and abroad.

They also highlight the importance of parents, family members, and guardians, whom they thanked for their continuous encouragement, as well as the Whitehall Gymnastics Club for the well-organised event.