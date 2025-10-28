APS Bank delivers strong profits and opens Rights Issue

APS Bank plc has announced a pre-tax profit of €17.8 million at Group level (3Q2024: €16.5 million) and €18.2 million at Bank level (3Q2024: €14.8 million) for the nine months ended 30 September 2025.

In line with expectations and the various measures taken by the Bank to alleviate pressures on the net interest margin, as well as overall growth in revenues and business volumes, profitability improved notably resulting in one of the strongest quarterly performances on record.

Net interest income for the period increased by 15.1% to €56.5 million (3Q2024 – €49.1 million). The growth was driven by continued expansion in retail and commercial lending, a pick-up in yields from liquid assets and the bond book, as well as a marked shift downwards in funding costs, collectively contributing to an improvement in net interest margins.

Significantly, interest expense declined to €34.7 million from €35.6 million for 3Q2024, despite on higher customer deposit volumes. This reduction in interest expense reflects a strategic shift towards overnight and demand deposit funding, thanks also to various ‘everyday banking’ propositions and services launched in recent years.

Net fee and commission income rose by 12.4% to €7.2 million, compared to €6.4 million for the same period last year. The increase was underpinned by broad-based business growth, and higher revenues from fees on advances, investment services, cards and general transactional banking.

Other income at Bank level reached €3.3 million, up by €0.7 million on 3Q2024. The main contributor to the increase was a partial divestment of shares in an APS Funds SICAV sub-fund earlier in the year which realised gains of €0.7 million. At the Group level, these positive results were partially offset by unfavourable foreign exchange movements, reflecting the ongoing volatility in global markets.

Net impairment losses for the 9M amounted to €0.5 million, down from €1.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease is mainly due to lower ECL charges and net releases in provisions, reflecting the strong credit quality and prudent underwriting practices despite a growing lending base. The Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio improved to 1.4%, a 0.3 percentage point reduction compared to 3Q2024.

Operating expenses for the period totalled €47.2 million, an increase of 14.8% on the €41.1 million of 3Q2024. As reported in previous updates, early outliers were the advisory and due-diligence costs incurred in the Bank’s bid for HSBC Bank Malta plc, as well as elevated contributions to the Depositor Compensation Scheme. As growth in the main opex segments stabilised or was kept under budget, there were increases in regulatory and professional fees.

Profitability indicators for the period showed notable progress. Cost-to-income ratio for the 9M fell to 72.8% (3Q2024: 70.8%); while core cost-to-income stood at 70.2% (3Q2024: 73.0%) – a marked improvement from the high 70s/low 80s recorded earlier this year. A strong ROAE for the 3rd quarter of 7.4% has now pushed the Group’s annualised 2025 ROAE to 4.7%, with prospects for this to improve further by year-end.

Financial Position

Group total assets increased to €4.38 billion, up by €221.7 million on 31 December 2024, with the main drivers being:

Growth in retail and corporate lending of €249.7 million, complemented by a €33.2 million rise in loans and advances to banks. Liquidity management continued to be very active in search of best yield opportunities, with holdings of debt securities increasing only slightly over the period.

The above growth was partly offset by a reduction of €45.5 million in balances with the Central Bank of Malta, reflecting the strategic redeployment of liquidity into higher-yielding instruments. Additionally, the syndicated loan portfolio declined by €19.7 million over the 9M, as maturing exposures were replaced only selectively.

Group total liabilities reached €4.07 billion, an increase of €220.3 million on December 2024. Key contributors to this growth were:

Customer deposits which increased by €242.7 million during the period, reflecting growth in line with the Bank’s broader ‘everyday banking’ expansion goals; however,

The portfolio experienced a significant shift from term deposits towards overnight, demand and savings accounts, resulting in more efficient use of operating balances and month-on-month cost of funding trending lower.

Total equity at the end of 3Q2025 stood at €311.4 million, with the main movements on 31 December 2024 being:

The profit after tax for the period of €10.5 million.

Dividend distributions, reducing the increase in retained earnings to €2.1 million.

The Bank’s CET1 ratio stood at 14.7% (31 Dec-2024: 14.6%) and the Capital Adequacy Ratio at 20.2% (31 Dec-2024: 20.1%) – healthy levels despite the growth in lending volumes which consume their fair share of capital.

CEO Marcel Cassar said: “True to form, we are reporting one of the strongest quarterly operating and profit performances on record – thanks to the success of strategic measures aimed at enhancing interest margins, expanding lending activity, and driving revenue growth across all business lines.”

He said that the rebound in net interest income which started in 2Q2025 is indeed accelerating and is expected to strengthen going forward.

“We continue to do all this while remaining competitive, invested in our ongoing transformation, and in introducing new products and digital channels, all along enriching the overall customer experience. We are also pleased to report comfortable liquidity and capital indicators, with asset quality at a multi-year high.”

“Today also marks the opening of our Rights Issue – an important milestone which has already seen two-thirds of the €45 million of new equity we are raising being placed with existing shareholders and new investors,” Cassar said.

“This vote of confidence directs us towards the next steps of our journey, permitting more investment across resources, technology, distribution channels, product offerings, and overall business growth. It also helps us reinforce our strategic focus as an increasingly first-choice provider of comprehensive financial services, with growing market share across various segments. But these results also confirm a pick-up in profitability which we are confident of maintaining and improving in the months ahead – aiming for €9 to €10 million pre-tax profits per quarter. This is also what we want to promise today to our shareholders, old and new.”

The Quarterly Financial Update for the period ended 30 September 2025 can also be viewed on the Bank’s website apsbank.com.mt/investor-relations.