Police’s cybercrime unit involved in 4,500 investigations since 2017

The police’s Cybercrime Unit was involved in 4,508 investigations since 2017.

The information was tabled in parliament by National Security Minister Byron Camilleri in reply to a question by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo.

Apart from its role in investigating online crime, cybercrime unit is tasked with providing technical assistance in all criminal investigations.

With the data being presented running from 2017 to 2020, the unit was tasked with investigating crime related to computer misuse, fraud, insults, threats and violence.

The investigations were also related to pornography and sexual offences.