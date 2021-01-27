Enforcement efficiency secret to dealing with COVID-19 pandemic, MHRA says

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association has insisted the secret to lowering the number of COVID-19 cases lies in effective enforcement.

The association was reacting to new measures announced by government for the month of February.

Restaurants will be forced to close between 11 pm and 6 am, with enforcement being ramped up in Gozo over the carnival weekend.

The MHRA said the relevant authorities must be adequately resourced and instructed to ensure that the rules related to COVID-19 and licensing are enforced across the board on an equal standing.

“Hotels and restaurants are already paying a hefty price due to the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic so it is important that Government focuses concrete action to ensure those betraying collective responsibility efforts are penalized as otherwise all the sacrifices borne by law abiding operators and citizens will serve for nothing,” it said.

The association said it consistently supported reasonable measures aimed at ensuring a balanced approach to the pandemic.

“MHRA however insists that the critical success factor to win over this pandemic does not rest in how many social and economic restrictive measures are set, but rather on the efficiency and effectiveness of enforcement efforts to ensure that the basic measures are borne equally by all.”

The Prime Minister said on Wednesday that the police will also be making additional patrols in Gozo, including Nadur, Xlendi, Marsalforn and Rabat.

He also said that aid being given to bars and clubs will double from €1 million to €2.2 million. Details on this will be given by Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo by the end of this week, he said.

