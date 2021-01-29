menu

PN complaint over Bernard Grech interview is attempt to stifle journalists, PBS says

Public Broadcasting Services says reports shows ‘clear attempt’ at denying journalists the right to ask legitimate political questions  

karl_azzopardi
29 January 2021, 2:16pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Opposition leader Bernard Grech being interviewed by TVM journalist Glen Falzon on Insights
Opposition leader Bernard Grech being interviewed by TVM journalist Glen Falzon on Insights

A complaint filed by the Nationalist Party against journalist Glen Falzon was a "clear attempt" at denying journalists the right to ask legitimate political questions, the Public Broadcasting Services said.

PBS defended Falzon's interview of Opposition leader Bernard Grech, which was broadcast last week on the station's current affairs programme, Insights.

In a rare statement released today, the national broadcaster insisted the interview with Grech was impartial.

The PN filed a complaint against TVM with the Broadcasting Authority on Thursday, claiming that Falzon’s questions and “behaviour” were inspired by the Labour Party’s “partisan narrative”.

“His treatment of the Opposition leader was clear from the start, repeatedly asking him the same questions, even after they were answered clearly,” PN secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech said in the complaint. “He didn’t act the same when he interviewed the Prime Minister a week earlier,” the complaint continued.

During the interview itself, the Opposition leader repeatedly cast doubt on the journalist's intentions, a stand he reiterated the following Sunday when addressing supporters.

The PBS said it will be defending its position with the Broadcasting Authority, insisting there was a “clear attempt” at denying journalists the right to ask legitimate political questions.

“The PBS will be on the forefront to offer a refuge to all journalists, especially in circumstances when third parties try to exert pressure to have their work conditioned,” it said.

Freedom of expression and protection of journalists are principles which the PBS values, the station said.

On Sunday, the PN leader called out government for its “partisan” use of the national broadcaster.

Grech said the interview was blatantly “partisan”, stating such manoeuvres were being carried out at a time when the PN was going “from strength to strength”.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
PN complaint over Bernard Grech interview is attempt to stifle journalists, PBS says
National

PN complaint over Bernard Grech interview is attempt to stifle journalists, PBS says
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] 185 new COVID-19 cases as public health chief flags sport activity as a growing cluster
National

[WATCH] 185 new COVID-19 cases as public health chief flags sport activity as a growing cluster
Karl Azzopardi
Malta needs Italy-style anti-mafia legislation, Repubblika tells Daphne inquiry board
National

Malta needs Italy-style anti-mafia legislation, Repubblika tells Daphne inquiry board
Matthew Agius
Union claims immigrants in detention ‘purposely’ self-harm to move to Mt Carmel Hospital, orders nurses to refuse admission
National

Union claims immigrants in detention ‘purposely’ self-harm to move to Mt Carmel Hospital, orders nurses to refuse admission
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.