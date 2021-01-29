PN complaint over Bernard Grech interview is attempt to stifle journalists, PBS says

A complaint filed by the Nationalist Party against journalist Glen Falzon was a "clear attempt" at denying journalists the right to ask legitimate political questions, the Public Broadcasting Services said.

PBS defended Falzon's interview of Opposition leader Bernard Grech, which was broadcast last week on the station's current affairs programme, Insights.

In a rare statement released today, the national broadcaster insisted the interview with Grech was impartial.

The PN filed a complaint against TVM with the Broadcasting Authority on Thursday, claiming that Falzon’s questions and “behaviour” were inspired by the Labour Party’s “partisan narrative”.

“His treatment of the Opposition leader was clear from the start, repeatedly asking him the same questions, even after they were answered clearly,” PN secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech said in the complaint. “He didn’t act the same when he interviewed the Prime Minister a week earlier,” the complaint continued.

During the interview itself, the Opposition leader repeatedly cast doubt on the journalist's intentions, a stand he reiterated the following Sunday when addressing supporters.

The PBS said it will be defending its position with the Broadcasting Authority, insisting there was a “clear attempt” at denying journalists the right to ask legitimate political questions.

“The PBS will be on the forefront to offer a refuge to all journalists, especially in circumstances when third parties try to exert pressure to have their work conditioned,” it said.

Freedom of expression and protection of journalists are principles which the PBS values, the station said.

On Sunday, the PN leader called out government for its “partisan” use of the national broadcaster.

Grech said the interview was blatantly “partisan”, stating such manoeuvres were being carried out at a time when the PN was going “from strength to strength”.