Government to issue tenders for ferry service connecting Gozo to Sliema with stop in Buġibba

Government has announced its intention to issue tenders for a new ferry service connecting Gozo to Sliema with a stop in Buġibba.

The service between Buġibba and Tas-Sliema will be offered free of charge to encourage the use of the service. The aim is to enhance the efficiency of sea transport, extending beyond the main channels and ports to include other coastal areas.

The recently completed breakwater in Buġibba will provide the necessary facilities for this service. The project includes a 180-meter breakwater designed to reduce wave impact and protect vessels, a 36-meter secondary arm for additional shelter, and a terminal equipped with waiting areas and passenger facilities.