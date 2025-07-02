Government to issue tenders for ferry service connecting Gozo to Sliema with stop in Buġibba
The service between Buġibba and Tas-Sliema will be offered free of charge to encourage the use of the service
Government has announced its intention to issue tenders for a new ferry service connecting Gozo to Sliema with a stop in Buġibba.
The service between Buġibba and Tas-Sliema will be offered free of charge to encourage the use of the service. The aim is to enhance the efficiency of sea transport, extending beyond the main channels and ports to include other coastal areas.
The recently completed breakwater in Buġibba will provide the necessary facilities for this service. The project includes a 180-meter breakwater designed to reduce wave impact and protect vessels, a 36-meter secondary arm for additional shelter, and a terminal equipped with waiting areas and passenger facilities.
The breakwater was completed through a €14 million expenditure which was partially financed by EU funds.
The breakwater was inaugurated by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Wednesday, where he stated that the expenditure on capital investment projects this year is projected to exceed €1 billion.
In a statement, government said that these funds will be used to deliver tangible value for the public.
Transport Minister Chris Bonett, explained that the new Buġibba breakwater and ferry landing are the next step in government's vision for sea transport. He noted that investments in this sector in recent years have led to increases in the number of Maltese passengers using these services.
EU Funds Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, explained that this project is part of a wider initiative called SMITHS. This involves investments across Malta and Gozo for eco-friendly transport and alternative means of travel by sea and land. These investments, supported by European funds, are intended to provide the public with new travel options, reduce traffic, and offer more sustainable connections.