Alleging ulterior motives to persons seeking help 'grossly unfair', Mental Health Commissioner tells union

Persons are only admitted to Mount Carmel Hospital after appropriate assessment indicating a need for treatment, the Commissioner for Mental Health said.

He was reacting to claims by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses that immigrants were “purposely causing self-harm” and “abusing the system” to move to Mount Carmel Hospital. The union instructed nurses not to allow more admissions of migrants from detention centres.

In a subsequent statement on Friday, the union said the hospital's management informed it that migrants will be transferred elsewhere. However, the union was not withdrawing its directive until management lived up to its commitment.

But the MUMN's drastic action was condemned by the Health Commissioner, who insisted that under Maltese law, mental health services must respect individual qualities, abilities and diverse background and must be delivered without discrimination. "As such, any persons who require attention should be given all the necessary care and protection," the commissioner said.

He said that specialists assess a person’s mental health challenges following a relevant referral. "This is a purely clinical decision based on the individual’s presenting situation and varies with each person... Alleging ulterior motives to persons seeking, or being referred for, psychological/psychiatric assessment and assistance is grossly unfair to persons who are suffering from mental health issues," the commissioner said.

The commissioner said that labelling might stop persons from seeking help during difficult periods of their lives, and further perpetrate the stigma surrounding mental illness, both of which have "disastrous consequences on the affected individual".

"The Commissioner for Mental Health appeals for respect and dignity always and at all times in decisions about care and treatment needs of persons suffering from mental health challenges and equal respect and dignity always and at all times towards all staff delivering mental health care and treatment in very challenging circumstances," the statement read.