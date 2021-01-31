menu

Malta registers 182 new COVID cases and two virus-related deaths

Upwards of 26,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered to date

nicole_meilak
31 January 2021, 12:46pm
by Nicole Meilak

Malta registered 182 new cases of COVID-19 overnight from 2,843 swab tests, health authorities confirmed. 

With a further 185 new recoveries, total cases currently stand at 17,903.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 31•01•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Sunday, January 31, 2021

Two new deaths were registered overnight. The patients were a 78-year-old man and 63-year-old woman, both of which died at Mater Dei Hospital.

Since the start of the outbreak locally, Malta has seen 14,980 recoveries and 267 deaths. In total, healthcare workers carried out 612,580 swab tests. 

Regarding vaccinations, 26,847 doses have been administered against COVID-19, of which 3,456 were second doses.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
