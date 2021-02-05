‘This will not discourage me’ - Kevin Cutajar condemns meme making fun of his disability

Updated at 8:25pm with Labour Party statement

Nationalist MP Kevin Cutajar has condemned a viral Facebook meme that makes fun of him for being visually-impaired, saying that it will not discourage him from his work.

Nixtieq nirringrazzja lil kull min wera’ solidarjetà miegħi, wara li xi ħadd għoġbu jagħmel FB post dwari li kien... Posted by Kevin Cutajar on Friday, February 5, 2021

“I expected that in 2020 we’d be mature enough to criticise the argument, not the person. It is clear that whoever made that comment did not find anything to criticise about my arguments,” he stated.

“The comments that were passed about me will definitely not discourage me from moving forward and continuing my work so that those like me, who have a disability, will no longer face stupid treatment like this.”

The viral post in question was uploaded to the Facebook group “Nidħku b’xulxin”, or “laughing at each other”.

Kien hemm xi gharef irrid idahhak bid-dizabilita' ta' haddiehor f'pagna partikolari. Qieghed nirreferi ghall cajta vojta... Posted by Oliver Scicluna on Friday, February 5, 2021

Despite the post, Cutajar received an outpouring of solidarity from Nationalist and Labour Party camps. Labour MP Oliver Scicluna, who previously held the post of Disability Rights Commissioner, condemned the post and confirmed that he filed a report against the post.

Nikkundanna bla ebda riserva dan il-faqar ta' ħsieb u aġir. Tal-mistħija li kollega b'diżabbilta' Dr Kevin Cutajar jippruvaw jirredikolawh b'dan il-mod. Kevin Cutajar Posted by Julia Farrugia Portelli on Friday, February 5, 2021

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli similarly condemned without reservation the comments made against Cutajar.

The Nationalist Party issued a statement on the social media post, saying that such attacks hamper the work and advancements made in the area of disability rights.

“The Nationalist Party urges the competent authorities to take all necessary actions so as to prevent a repetition of this event.”

The Labour Party joined in the condemnations, and warned that such jokes may be considered a criminal offence in the future.

"No one should use the disability of others to make such jokes, and we remind you of the public consultation on a bill amending the criminal code. This consultation is taking place so that, if someone insults another person on his disability, it will be considered a criminal offense."