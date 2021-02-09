ReLeaf calls on government to decriminalise cannabis cultivation, consumption and sharing

Cannabis legalisation advocacy group ReLeaf has told the Prime Minister to get on with the decriminalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in a meeting on Monday.

The NGO met with Robert Abela, Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms Rosianne Cutajar, Labour Party Deputy Leader Daniel Micallef and Labour youth wing president Georvin Bugeja.

ReLeaf president Andrew Bonello said decriminalising cannabis would serve to promote human rights, eliminate stigma and promote public health.

Il-Prim Ministru u Mexxej Laburista, Robert Abela f’laqgħat ta’ diskussjoni ma’ Releaf dwar id-dekriminilizzazzjoni... Posted by Partit Laburista on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

“Action needs to be taken on the subject. There always seems to be an interest in the issue, but than nothing happens,” he told MaltaToday after the meeting.

Decriminalising cultivation, consumption and the right to share marijuana, would serve to reduce the number of small-time offenders, he said.

Bonello said the Prime Minister and junior minister seemed keen to reform the sector.

“We are all in agreement that there needs to be a reform towards the ‘adult use of cannabis’,” he said, calling on government to translate words into action.