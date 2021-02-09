Two accused with involuntary manslaughter of Miriam Pace to stand trial

Two of the four men charged with the involuntary homicide of Miriam Pace have chosen to immediately stand trial in front of a jury, and in turn will not be judged by the Court of Magistrates.

Ludwig Dimech and Nicholas Spiteri informed the Court that they will be filing an objection as required by law for their case to be decided by a jury in the Criminal Court.

Dimech was the contractor overseeing the construction project neighbouring Pace’s house, and Spiteri had been working on the site of the accident.

By law, the jury is set to be appointed at the end of the court case against the two architects equally charged with the involuntary manslaughter of Miriam Pace, namely Roderick Camilleri and Anthony Mangion.

Camilleri was the Project Architect for the site, and Mangion was the Site Technical Officer. Their case will continue to be heard before Magistrate Joe Mifsud, who will hand out a verdict towards the end of the case.

The four men are being accused for negligently causing the death of 54-year-old Miriam Pace, whose lifeless body was found under the debris of her own house after it collapsed on 2 March 2020.

They are further being accused of damaging the property of the same victim and her husband Carmel.

The architects and contractor face accusations of making a false statement in a document intended for public authority, and Mangion alone is accused of failing to be present at the site when decisions were being taken that could risk harm to third parties.

They are all pleading not guilty to the accusations.

The Prosecution is being led by Superintendent Robert Vella and Inspector Matthew Galea. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are appearing for Nicholas Spiteri, while lawyers Michael Sciriha, Roberto Montalto and Franco Galea are appearing for Ludwig Dimech.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi is appearing for Roderick Camilleri, and Anthony Mangion is being defended by lawyer Alfred Abela. Lawyers Joe Giglio, Stefano Filletti and David Bonello are appearing for the Pace family.

The compilation will continue on Monday 22 February at 9am.