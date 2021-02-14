menu

[WATCH] Charmaine Gauci encourages public to take COVID vaccine as she receives second jab

The Superintendent for Public Health is now fully vaccinated against the virus

nicole_meilak
14 February 2021, 5:15pm
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Ministry for Health
Photo: Ministry for Health

As she received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, public health superintendent Charmaine Gauci is encouraging the public to take the vaccine when invited to do so.

"This is a safe and effective vaccine that has passed evaluations from the European Medicines Agency to be put on the market and distributed to all persons in Malta and Gozo," 

"I encourage everyone who was invited to take this vaccine to do so - it's a vaccine that will prevent a lot of sickness around us, will prevent lots of people becoming hospitalised, and prevent a lot of deaths," she said during a short video comment posted to her Facebook.

Gauci stated that it is a safe and effective vaccine that has passed all evaluations from the European Medicines Agency.

"If you were invited to do so, come take this safe and effective vaccine so that we can protect you."

Up until Saturday, over 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, of which 15,601 were second doses. The AstraZeneca vaccine started being administered last Friday.

Malta achieved this 50,000 target a full two weeks ahead of the original deadline, as predicted by Chris Fearne during an interview on TVM show Xtra.

He said Malta’s rate of vaccination is the highest and fastest in the EU, a feat in itself considering that two thirds of countries had not even started vaccinations.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
[WATCH] Charmaine Gauci encourages public to take COVID vaccine as she receives second jab
National

[WATCH] Charmaine Gauci encourages public to take COVID vaccine as she receives second jab
Nicole Meilak
Bernard Grech proposes 20% cut on overnight charging fees for electric vehicles
National

Bernard Grech proposes 20% cut on overnight charging fees for electric vehicles
Nicole Meilak
Robert Abela criticises ‘back-handed’ campaigns that paralyse economic growth
National

Robert Abela criticises ‘back-handed’ campaigns that paralyse economic growth
Nicole Meilak
COVID-19: 138 new cases as three die while positive for the virus
National

COVID-19: 138 new cases as three die while positive for the virus
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.