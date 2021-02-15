COVID-19: Two deaths, 156 new cases and 184 recoveries

156 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

184 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,340.

51,641 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 16,265 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 17,310 while total cases registered stand at 19,945.

Two deaths were registered in the last 24-hours. The first was a 97-year-old woman who died at Mater Dei Hospital. The second an 82-year-old man who died at a private residence.

The total number of deaths is 295.

2,817 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 656,803.