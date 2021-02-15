Over 90% of medical frontliners have taken COVID-19 vaccine

91% of all eligible medical frontliners have accepted to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a parliamentary question tabled today.

According to Health Minister Chris Fearne, there were several frontliners who opted not to take the vaccine due to medical reasons, while others are yet to confirm whether they will take the vaccine.

Government is offering the vaccine against COVID-19 on a voluntary basis, including for health professionals who work directly with patients or with residents in nursing homes.

Fearne said that the vast majority of these professionals have already been vaccinated.

He confirmed that those who have not been vaccinated so far will continue to work as before, since infection control protocols have been effective in preventing the spread of infection.

However, the opportunity remains for them to get the vaccine.