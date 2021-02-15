menu

Over 90% of medical frontliners have taken COVID-19 vaccine

Several frontliners opted not take take the vaccine due to medical reasons

nicole_meilak
15 February 2021, 5:00pm
by Nicole Meilak
The vaccine is being offered to all medical frontliners on a voluntary basis
The vaccine is being offered to all medical frontliners on a voluntary basis

91% of all eligible medical frontliners have accepted to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a parliamentary question tabled today.

According to Health Minister Chris Fearne, there were several frontliners who opted not to take the vaccine due to medical reasons, while others are yet to confirm whether they will take the vaccine.

Government is offering the vaccine against COVID-19 on a voluntary basis, including for health professionals who work directly with patients or with residents in nursing homes.

Fearne said that the vast majority of these professionals have already been vaccinated.

He confirmed that those who have not been vaccinated so far will continue to work as before, since infection control protocols have been effective in preventing the spread of infection.

However, the opportunity remains for them to get the vaccine.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
Malta Employers' Association hits out at premature 'right to disconnect' laws
National

Malta Employers' Association hits out at premature 'right to disconnect' laws
Nicole Meilak
Enemalta audit on Montenegro windfarm project will not be published yet, Energy Minister says
National

Enemalta audit on Montenegro windfarm project will not be published yet, Energy Minister says
Kurt Sansone
2,227 cases of COVID-19 reported among students, school workers since October
National

2,227 cases of COVID-19 reported among students, school workers since October
Karl Azzopardi
Over 90% of medical frontliners have taken COVID-19 vaccine
National

Over 90% of medical frontliners have taken COVID-19 vaccine
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.