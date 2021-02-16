Hospice Malta to receive €2.5 million from government

Hospice Malta will receive €2.5 million over a span of three years from the government to continue providing palliative care to patients.

Health Minister Chris Fearne made the announcement during a signing ceremony on Tuesday.

He said the investment will help Hospice to purchase specialised equipment.

"The government must work hand in hand with civil society to complement each other in the services offered to our patients. We believe in the dedication of the Hospice Movement and in the professionalism of the services they offer," Fearne said.

The investment would allow Hospice Malta to be able to continue providing a comprehensive service targeting the physical health, as well as the psychosocial and spiritual issues of patients and their families going through such a difficult journey.

The Health Minister also said that talks are underway with the Hospice and the Church over the St Michael's Centre being developed in Santa Venera, which will offer palliative care to cancer patients who could not be treated at home.

The Hospice Malta Chairperson Bernardette Bonnici Kind thanked the ministry for the help it gave the organisation over the years.

She said the NGO is currently providing care to more than 1,300 families.