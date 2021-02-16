menu

Man serious after car knocks him off a ladder

Police said the victim was run over while carrying out works on a ladder

karl_azzopardi
16 February 2021, 2:58pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 46-year-old man has been hospitalised after a car hit the ladder he was working on.

Police said the incident happened at around 10:45am on Tuesday in Triq Santu Rokku, Qormi.

Preliminary investigations showed the victim, who resides in Qormi, was working on a ladder when he was run over by a Peugeot 106. The car was being driven by a 79-year-old who is also from Qormi.

The man was hospitalised, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
January property sales up by 27% over previous year
National

January property sales up by 27% over previous year
Jonas Simbeye
Malta may get fifth casino as government issues call for new concession
National

Malta may get fifth casino as government issues call for new concession
Nicole Meilak
Hospice Malta to receive €2.5 million from government
National

Hospice Malta to receive €2.5 million from government
Laura Calleja
Man serious after car knocks him off a ladder
National

Man serious after car knocks him off a ladder
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.