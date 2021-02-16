Man serious after car knocks him off a ladder

A 46-year-old man has been hospitalised after a car hit the ladder he was working on.

Police said the incident happened at around 10:45am on Tuesday in Triq Santu Rokku, Qormi.

Preliminary investigations showed the victim, who resides in Qormi, was working on a ladder when he was run over by a Peugeot 106. The car was being driven by a 79-year-old who is also from Qormi.

The man was hospitalised, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.