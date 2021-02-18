Malta has to embrace the 'environmental revolution,' PM says

In the next few years, Malta has to work towards carbon neutrality to “revolutionize our society,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said.

At a press conference this morning, Abela said the “environmental revolution” presented the economy with many opportunities. He said that essential services need to be reinvented, including energy and water services.

“We have to reinvent traditional sectors; agriculture and development to operate differently. We need to work together, as ‘team Malta’ to make this happen,” Abela said.

While the pandemic has been a catalyst for many changes, Abela noted that the pandemic served as the ultimate test for the Maltese economy and showed that economic operators, with some help from the government, were more than able to “adjust, adapt and innovate.”

The prime minister said the pandemic opened the door for the digital transformation of the Maltese economy, and that those businesses that were able to adapt to this, not only fared well but in certain circumstances even boomed.

Abela said that Malta's membership in the largest trading bloc in the world should be used to our advantage. In doing so, and if businesses continue to see digitalisation as a tool, the country will be successful beyond its shores.

“Teleworking can give our economy access to skilled workers aboard; location will no longer be a great concern,” Abela said.

Findings of the National Productivity Board progress report 2021 will be presented to cabinet, Prime Minister Robert Abela added.

Also at the conference, Economic Minister Clyde Caruana said that Malta needs to prioritise economic development in the coming months.

“If we look at our infrastructure set up, that it is what makes it possible for the economy to produce goods and services – we should really invest in that economic infrastructure. The name of the game will not just be economic growth, but more investment in our economy,” he said.

“Governments across Europe are cash strapped. It will be more difficult for them to invest in the years to come. However, Malta is better positioned, out fiscal is better. My ministry will make sure the resources are carved out for future investments. Not only human capital investment but also physical capital – machinery, premises, and so on,” Caruana said.

Minister Carmelo Abela added that digitalization was a necessity but also a “means to an end.”

“The well being of our population must come first. So we should use digitalization to make sure our people are better off. For this reason, I am working towards the right to disconnect legislation because we want to see this put into practice. We want better conditions for our workers, which will, in turn, provide a healthier workforce that will be more productive,” Abela said.