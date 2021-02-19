UĦM suspends industrial action at Attorney General's office

UĦM - Voice of the Workers will be suspending its industrial action at the Attorney General's office after an intervention from Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis.

The union says that a series of meetings will be held to pave the way for a collective agreement governing lawyers and procurators employed in the office.

It also received a guarantee that the collective agreement will be backdated from 1 October 2020.

On Thursday, the union ordered all lawyers and legal procurators working in the office to not appear for or attend hearings of cases in the Court of Criminal Appeal, Inferior Jurisdiction.

According to the union, management within the Attorney General's office were slow-moving in negotiations for a collective agreement, with unattractive working conditions forcing employees into the private sector.

