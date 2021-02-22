Institutions hijacked by government to protect Joseph Muscat, PN says

The Nationalist Party has said the country’s institutions are not taking action on cases of corruption and money laundering, despite government’s legislative changes.

Spokesperson for justice Karol Aqulina, spokesperson for finance Mario de Marco and spokesperson for economy Kristy Debono said the institutions' unwillingness to act on the cases highlight the labour government’s grip over them.

“It is useless for parliament to discuss the act on Money Laundering tonight, when we have people like Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and those involved in Pilatus Bank who are yet to be charged in court,” the PN said.

The spokespersons went on to say that institutions have been hijacked by government to protect former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and those closest to them.

“This situation continues to tarnish the country’s reputation, particularly in the financial services sector,” it said.

The party went on to say that despite the magisterial inquiry into alleged kickbacks from passport sales by Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna being concluded, no action has been taken against them.

It also said that despite another separate magisterial inquiry into Pilatus Bank, neither the owner or those involved in money laundering through the bank, have been charged.