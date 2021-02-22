Sandro Craus, Nigel Vella resign from OPM roles

Head of customer care at the Office of the Prime Minister and deputy head of communications Nigel Vella have stepped down from their roles.

Times of Malta reported that Craus had planned to take one month of gardening leave, before taking the decision to resign. He told the newspaper that he had not yet decided where he will be moving on.

The Rabat mayor had occupied the role since Labour’s election in 2013, and was tasked with managing public complaints presented to the OPM.

Sandro Craus had been mentioned by Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma in his court testimony, stating he had been employed by him following a meeting with former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri.

Also stepping down from his role is Nigel Vella, who stressed his relationship with the Labour administration is “better than ever”.

The newspaper reported Vella is eyeing a role at the Malta Enterprise. He had served as Labour Party spokesperson between 2013 and 2017, before taking on his role at the OPM.