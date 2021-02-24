menu

[LIVE] Repubblika protest calls for Rosianne Cutajar's resignation

Repubblika activists are protesting outside the Justice Ministry and calling for Rosianne Cutajar's resignation over her close relationship with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech

karl_azzopardi
24 February 2021, 1:14pm
by Karl Azzopardi / Jonas Simbeye
Repubblika are calling for parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar's resignation
Repubblika are calling for parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar's resignation

Civil society NGO Repubblika are calling for the resignation of the junior minister for equality Rosianne Cutajar.  

The protest was held outside the justice and equality ministry in Valletta, with a number of people present.  

Last week further revelations were made on Cutajar’s relationship with the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech.  

It was revealed the Labour MP allegedly received a brokers fee for a property deal involving Fenech.  

READ ALSO: Yorgen’s €3.1 million Mdina deal, Rosianne Cutajar, and the judge’s husband 

It was also revealed that Cutajar sought help from the Tumas magnate, for a political survey in her district in 2019.  

Fenech agreed to the request, telling her he would be always there to help her.  

Repubblika have been calling for Cutajar’s resignation following the revelations, calling out her close relationship with alleged mastermind.

"It is evident from what has been reported in recent months that Rosianne Cutajar had a relationship with Yorgen Fenech which is unacceptable and incompatible with her role as a government minister. It is now also clear that her relationship with Yorgen Fenech also influenced Rosianne Cutajar's conduct as a Member of Parliament,” they said in a statement on Monday.  

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
[LIVE] Repubblika protest calls for Rosianne Cutajar's resignation
National

[LIVE] Repubblika protest calls for Rosianne Cutajar's resignation
Karl Azzopardi / Jonas Simbeye
Emergency ambulance workers being paid less than their animal ambulance counterparts
National

Emergency ambulance workers being paid less than their animal ambulance counterparts
Karl Azzopardi
COVID-19: Two deaths and 226 new cases
National

COVID-19: Two deaths and 226 new cases
Laura Calleja
Social workers start receiving COVID-19 vaccine
National

Social workers start receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.