[LIVE] Repubblika protest calls for Rosianne Cutajar's resignation

Civil society NGO Repubblika are calling for the resignation of the junior minister for equality Rosianne Cutajar.

The protest was held outside the justice and equality ministry in Valletta, with a number of people present.

Last week further revelations were made on Cutajar’s relationship with the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech.

It was revealed the Labour MP allegedly received a brokers fee for a property deal involving Fenech.

It was also revealed that Cutajar sought help from the Tumas magnate, for a political survey in her district in 2019.

Fenech agreed to the request, telling her he would be always there to help her.

Repubblika have been calling for Cutajar’s resignation following the revelations, calling out her close relationship with alleged mastermind.

"It is evident from what has been reported in recent months that Rosianne Cutajar had a relationship with Yorgen Fenech which is unacceptable and incompatible with her role as a government minister. It is now also clear that her relationship with Yorgen Fenech also influenced Rosianne Cutajar's conduct as a Member of Parliament,” they said in a statement on Monday.