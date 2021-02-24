[WATCH] 'Every person, from mastermind to executioner, in Caruana Galizia murder is apprehended,' Police Commissioner says

Every person, from mastermind to executioners, involved in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, has been apprehended, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa said.

Gafa said that police had no evidence in hand so far that connected any politician to the Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop murders

Gafa was addressing a press briefing this evening ahead of the arraignment of four people connected to the two murders. Without divulging names, he gave details of yesterday’s arrests.

Three of the people – brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, and associate Jamie Vella – were arrested on Tuesday after Vince Muscat admitted guilt in the Caruana Galizia murder and reached a plea bargain. Muscat was subsequently given a presidential pardon to tell all on the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.

Gafa said police, yesterday confiscated two cars, more than €70,000 in cash, fire arms, cash counting machines, 25 mobile phones and two laptops from residences in Baħrija and Swieqi.

Another 10 cars that were found at one of the residences are expected to be confiscated as well.

Gafa gave scant details but said two people from those arrested yesterday are expected to be charged with complicity in the Caruana Galizia murder.

All three and one of the men already accused of executing the journalist’s assassination, are expected to be charged separately with involvement in the Chircop murder.

Gafa said that the charges on the Chircop murder are related to commissioning and execution of the crime.

He said Europol has been asked to analyse the electronic devices confiscated by the police.

Asked whether the €750,000 loan Chircop had given More Supermarket, which was run by Ryan Schembri, was a matter of interest in the investigation, Gafa said he could not divulge any details.

Adrian Agius was a business partner of Schembri and had put up his Madliena home as collateral for the loan. Schembri had eloped from Malta when the supermarket went belly up.

Asked whether the police will bring Schembri back to Malta, Gafa said the police will do whatever is necessary but stopped short of saying whether Schembri was a person of interest.

Meanwhile, Gafa said one of the men arrested yesterday tested positive for COVID-19 and all precautions were taken to be able to arraign him this evening