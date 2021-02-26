[WATCH] Gozo-Malta fast ferry service set for 1 June with liberalised market

Gozo-Malta fast ferry service set for 1 June with liberalised market

Transport Minister Ian Borg has announced the start of a fast ferry service between Malta and Gozo. The service will ferry passengers from Mġarr, Gozo to the Grand Harbour in Valletta, as from 1 June.

The trip will not last longer than 45 minutes between the two islands, according to Borg.

There will be no call for tenders, with the minister insisting on “liberalising the market”.

In 2019, the Public Contracts Review Board had decided that a contract awarded by Gozo Channel to Island Ferries for a fast-ferry service between Malta and Gozo was ineffective, after the contract agreement had been concluded before a final decision was made.

The appeal against the awarding of the contract had been filed by Virtù Ferries.

“The criteria have been set as wide as possible, and we will look at having the market driving itself. We feel that everyone should be given the opportunity to operate this service,” Borg said.

No exclusivity or a limit on the number of operators will be set for those who want to offer the service.

He also said the transport authority will be ensuring that cooperation between operators and the public transport system is equal, in order to ensure that intermodality in the services.

Government will also be investing €5 million in infrastructure at where the ferries will be disembarking passengers.

Fielding questions from journalists, Borg said despite the fast ferry service, government is still committed towards creating a permanent between the two islands. The new measures, he said, follow other measures by government like direct bus services from Cirkewwa to Mater Dei and the fourth Gozo Channel ship.

Asked if successful the service will be extended to other regions, he said that the previous call’s intention was of creating such a system, but it was not successful. “But we have not given up on that idea, and we will look at implementing more connectivity,” Borg said.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri also expressed government’s commitment at increasing connectivity between the two islands.

READ ALSO: Review board declares Gozo-Malta fast ferry deal ineffective