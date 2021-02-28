'Full justice is reached when the whole truth is out', Bernard Grech says on Daphne Caruana Galizia murder

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said that Prime Minister Robert Abela is rushing to close the case into Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder in light of revelations that ex-Minister Chris Cardona was name-dropped by Vince Muscat has having commissioned a failed plot into her murder.

"The case doesn't close when you says so - it clsoes when the truth comes out. Full justice needs to be served against all those involved in the crime, including those who may have tried to hide the truth or stop the truth from coming out," he said at a political activity on Sunday.

Grech referred to a report by the Times of Malta, which indicated that ex-Minister Chris Cardona was name-dropped by Vincent Muscat as having commissioned a failed plot into Caruana Galizia's murder.

"I worked with Chris Cardona in court, on the other side of the benches. I hope this isn't true. But we can't have a Prime Minister who rushes to say that the whole truth has come out," he said.

The allegations surrounding Chris Cardona surfaced after the Prime Minister said that no politicians were linked to the murder.

"When there were politicians who helped criminals and the alleged masterminds of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, it created a climate of impunity. The Prime Minister learned nothing from our past."

Grech commented on how Abela tipped off the Tax Commissioner into the Opposition leader's tax irregularities - a fact that the Prime Minister admitted to himself.

"We want our institutions to do their work without fear or favour - not because the Prime Minister calls them mid-way through the Opposition's leadership election to bring them to do something or stop them from doing something."

Grech touched on Rosianne Cutajar's resignation, pending an investigation from the Standards Commissioner into her relationship with Yorgen Fenech.

"Everyone knows the truth. Robert Abela failed another test when he didn't have the courage to remove Rosianne. After the pressure of civil society, she had to leave temporarily - not out of respect to Malta or its reputation, but out of respect to the Labour Party," he said.

On the COVID-19 vaccine, Grech appealed to the Government to guarantee that no one would try to use the vaccine for political gain. He accused Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne of personally sending appointment letters for the vaccine.

"People are feeling that the vaccination system is not transparent, and they think that some people receiving the vaccine earlier than they are entitled to do so," he said.

Reacting to the pre-1995 rent reform launched on Saturday, Grech said that the changes were too little and too late, and would only create more litigation.