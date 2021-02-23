[WATCH] No politicians linked to Caruana Galizia murder so far, Prime Minister says

No politicians linked to Caruana Galizia murder so far, Prime Minister says

No names of politicians, past and present, have cropped up yet in connection with the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder or other crimes, Robert Abela said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister was taking questions after delivering a brief statement on the latest developments concerning the Caruana Galizia murder.

Earlier on Tuesday, murder suspect Vince Muscat changed his plea to admit involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain agreement.

The Prime Minister said Vince Muscat’s admission and sentencing in connection with the Caruana Galizia murder is a “step closer to justice”.

“It brings us a step closer to establishing the truth in this dark chapter for Malta and the Daphne Caruana Galizia family,” the Prime Minister said.

Abela said Cabinet on Monday accepted a recommendation by the police and the Attorney General to grant Muscat a pardon for his involvement in the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop. The Prime Minister said the pardon was ratified by the President on Tuesday and it will be published.

Abela said that a number of people had been arrested in connection with the Chircop murder and the police have intensified their investigations in the Caruana Galizia murder case.

Abela said today’s events were proof of the effectiveness of Malta’s institutions. “This is a country where the rule of law prevails,” he said, adding his government was committed to see justice prevail in the Caruana Galizia murder case and other unsolved cases.