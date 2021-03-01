Customs sniffer dog nabs €28,000 in undeclared cash

Customs sniffer dog Charlie intercepted €28,000 in undeclared cash during a routine passenger screening exercise at Malta International Airport.

The cash belonged to a Maltese national of Syrian descent who was boarding a flight to Istanbul, the Customs Department said on Monday.

The dog flagged the cash and a search of the passenger’s belongings by customs officials yielded €28,216 in cash that had not been declared as per national legislation.

Any cash, or signed cheques, valued €10,000 or more, are to be declared to customs when traveling to, through and from Malta. This is also applicable to all other EU countries.