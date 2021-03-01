Fast ferry ensures further accessibility - Gozo Business Chamber

The Gozo Business Chamber has welcomed with satisfaction recent developments on the fast-ferry service that will link Valletta to Mġarr, Gozo, with operators possibly starting services as of 1 June this year.

"The Chamber notes with satisfaction the positive developments relating to the issuing of a port notice which designates landing places for the provision of a fast ferry service by means of a passenger High Speed Craft between the Grand Harbour in Valletta, and the Mġarr Harbour in Gozo," it stated.

Transport Minister Ian Borg announced the start fo the fast ferry service on last week, explaining that no call for tenders will be issued so as to liberalise the market.

"The liberalisation of the market for this service should ensure further accessibility for Gozo providing commuters, visitors and people attending meetings in Malta and in Gozo an alternative viable option, reducing travel time between the two islands for persons using this type of service."

There will be no exclusivity in ferry operation - any number of operators will be able to offer the service.

Gozo Channel had entered into a contract agreement with Island Ferries in 2018 to provide a fast ferry service between Malta and Gozo, but the Public Contracts Review Board declared the deal ineffective after public procurement regulations weren't been adhered to.