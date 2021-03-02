Updated | Malta registers record 336 new COVID-19 cases as infection surge continues

Malta has registered 336 new coronavirus cases overnight, the highest ever daily number recorded by the health authorities since the start of the pandemic.

A surge in new infections shows no sign of abating, with this being the third record in a week.

The latest data shows that three more people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of victims to 319 since the start of the pandemic.

The deaths include a 61-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, who died at Mater Dei Hospital. A 78-year-old woman died at her private residence

There were 80 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 2,931.

There has been no reprieve since January when Malta registered a post-Christmas surge in cases. The numbers only just started to drop but have for the past week surged again.

The high infection rate comes a fortnight after carnival weekend but the authorities have also blamed the increase on the UK variant, which is highly infectious.

Malta administered 81,883 vaccine doses. The number of people who are fully vaccinated after receiving their second dose now stands at 29,021.

Reacting to the development, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said the Prime Minister's statements that the country would soon start running today sounds very hollow and hurtful.

Kliem il-Prim Ministru li se naħarbu niġru ħmistax ilu, illum iweġġa' ħafna iktar wara li għat-tielet darba din... Posted by Bernard Grech on Tuesday, 2 March 2021

"Prime Minister, we will beat the pandemic by being serious and diligent, not through empty words," Grech said.

