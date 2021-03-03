menu

More than 2,300 fines issued to COVID lawbreakers

Since January the police and LESA officials have issued 2,300 fines for coronavirus-related breaches

kurt_sansone
3 March 2021, 1:23pm
by Kurt Sansone
The mandatory wearing of face masks is one of the mitigation measures introduced late last year to limit the spread of COVID-19
Byron Camilleri has shrugged off claims that COVID-related enforcement is lax, insisting that more than 2,300 fines were issued since the start of the year.

The Home Affairs Minister said police and local enforcement officers were taking action against COVID-19 breaches but “they cannot be everywhere, all the time”.

“We need collaboration from everyone to ensure mitigation measures are adhered to,” Camilleri said when asked about the perception that enforcement was lax.

Malta is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases that hit a record 336 new infections on Tuesday. Data from today shows that the number of active cases has now hit the 3,000 mark.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said government was mulling higher fines and new restrictive measures.

People are obliged to wear face masks in public and when travelling in a car with someone not from the same household. Public gatherings are limited to groups of six people, while bars and band clubs are shut.

Other establishments are obliged to adhere to social distancing measures and safety protocols.

