menu

COVID-19 vaccine roll-out for over-60s to start in days

Health minister Chris Fearne announces roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination for over-60s

matthew_vella
6 March 2021, 3:46pm
by Matthew Vella
Mary Pizzuto, 94, was the first resident at St Vincent de Paul to receive the COVID-19 vaccine
Mary Pizzuto, 94, was the first resident at St Vincent de Paul to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Letters are being sent to citizens aged 60 and over, including those aged 71-74, deputy prime minister and health minister Chris Fearne announced.

Fearne said that as more vaccines from different companies, recommended for different ages, arrive in Malta, the vaccination programme will be gaining pace, with people aged over 60 receiving appointments over the coming weeks.

Malta has some 40 vaccination centres, which includes all health centres, Mater Dei Hospital, the University of Malta, the Armed Forces barracks in Luqa, and the Water Services Corporation head office in Luqa.

"The vaccine is the best tool we have to fight COVID-19. The vaccine, together with the observation of mitigation measures, will be fundamental to drastically reduce the number of active COVID-19 cases in our country as soon as possible," Fearne said.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
More in National
NGOs commissioner claims Repubblika breached law by ‘instigating political propaganda’
National

NGOs commissioner claims Repubblika breached law by ‘instigating political propaganda’
Matthew Agius
COVID-19 vaccine roll-out for over-60s to start in days
National

COVID-19 vaccine roll-out for over-60s to start in days
Matthew Vella
COVID-19: Record-breaking cases in January and February 2021
National

COVID-19: Record-breaking cases in January and February 2021
Paul Cocks
Jason Micallef files ethics complaint about Jason Azzopardi's tax returns
National

Jason Micallef files ethics complaint about Jason Azzopardi's tax returns
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.