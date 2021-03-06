COVID-19 vaccine roll-out for over-60s to start in days

Letters are being sent to citizens aged 60 and over, including those aged 71-74, deputy prime minister and health minister Chris Fearne announced.

Fearne said that as more vaccines from different companies, recommended for different ages, arrive in Malta, the vaccination programme will be gaining pace, with people aged over 60 receiving appointments over the coming weeks.

Malta has some 40 vaccination centres, which includes all health centres, Mater Dei Hospital, the University of Malta, the Armed Forces barracks in Luqa, and the Water Services Corporation head office in Luqa.

"The vaccine is the best tool we have to fight COVID-19. The vaccine, together with the observation of mitigation measures, will be fundamental to drastically reduce the number of active COVID-19 cases in our country as soon as possible," Fearne said.