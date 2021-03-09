COVID-19: One death and 248 new cases
COVID-19 update for 9 March | 1 death • 248 new cases • 390 recoveries • 3,035 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 4,470 • Vaccine doses administered till Monday 101,776
248 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.
101,776 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 34,181 were second doses.
Total recoveries stand at 21,477 while total cases registered stand at 24,847.
There are currently 3,035 active COVID-19 cases.
One person died in the last 24-hours. An 88-year-old man, who died at a private residence.
The total number of deaths is 335.
4,470 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 733,474.
More in National