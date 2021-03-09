COVID-19: One death and 248 new cases

248 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

101,776 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 34,181 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 21,477 while total cases registered stand at 24,847.

There are currently 3,035 active COVID-19 cases.

One person died in the last 24-hours. An 88-year-old man, who died at a private residence.

The total number of deaths is 335.

4,470 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 733,474.