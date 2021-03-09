menu

COVID-19: One death and 248 new cases

COVID-19 update for 9 March | 1 death • 248 new cases • 390 recoveries • 3,035 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 4,470  • Vaccine doses administered till Monday 101,776

9 March 2021, 12:44pm
248 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

101,776 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which 34,181 were second doses.   

Total recoveries stand at 21,477 while total cases registered stand at 24,847.

There are currently 3,035 active COVID-19 cases.

One person died in the last 24-hours. An 88-year-old man, who died at a private residence.

The total number of deaths is 335. 

4,470 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 733,474.

