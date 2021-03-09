menu

Malta maintains highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in EU

The latest statistics released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control show that Malta tops the EU league table for COVID-19 vaccines with 5.9% of the population having received the second dose

laura_calleja
9 March 2021, 1:32pm
by Laura Calleja
Infectious Disease Unit nurse Rachel Grech was the first nurse at Mater Dei to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Malta has the highest rate of full coronavirus vaccine coverage within the European Union, according to data compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

With 5.9% of the Maltese population having received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Malta is ahead of Poland with 4.6% and Iceland with 4.5%. The data covers EU countries and the European Economic Area.

Malta also has the highest first dose rate, with 13.5% of the population having received the first dose, followed by Denmark with 10.6% and Cyprus with 9.7%.

Data taken from the ECDC shows the top three countries for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
Data taken from the ECDC shows the top three countries for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
As of Tuesday, Malta administered 101,776 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 34,181 were second doses.

The three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the EU so far – Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca – require people to take two doses a number of weeks apart.

The European Medicines Agency is expected to approve a fourth vaccine produced by Janssen on Thursday. This vaccine requires only one shot.

Malta has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, with 248 new cases being registered today along with one death.

