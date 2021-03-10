[LIVE] Prime Minister to announce more COVID-19 restrictions

More restrictive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ease the pressure on the health services will be announced shortly, Robert Abela said.

The Prime Minister made the announcement in parliament this afternoon in reaction to a request by the Opposition for an urgent parliamentary debate on the pandemic emergency.

Abela said talks with the health authorities have been going on throughout the day and new restrictive measures will be announced later on this evening.

“The aim of these measures is first and foremost to ease the pressure on the health services, reduce the spread of infection and increase the rate of vaccination,” Abela said.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that people were worried and government was holding talks all day on the best possible measures.

“We were not perfect but we took decisions,” Abela said.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech had asked for an urgent parliamentary debate on the COVID-19 crisis in line with Standing Orders.

The Speaker later ruled that the debate on the COVID-19 situation will be held on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, MaltaToday is informed that Education Minister Justyne Caruana was also holding emergency talks with the Malta Union of Teachers after the union gave notice of industrial action.

Earlier, the Education Minister cancelled a press conference scheduled for the afternoon.

The MUT on Wednesday declared an industrial dispute on the back of an alarming increase in COVID-19 infections nationwide that was having a crippling impact on schools.

A record 510 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the past 24 hours as health professionals warned that the fifth intensive therapy unit was opened at Mater Dei Hospital.