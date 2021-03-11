MHRA says hospitality industry facing worsening economic pressure

menu

The Malta Hotels said Restaurants Association says hospitality industry needs 75% herd immunity by end June

11 March 2021, 12:48pm
by Laura Calleja

New restrictions announced yesterday worsened the hospitality industry's already crippling economic pressure, the Malta Hotels said Restaurants Association (MHRA) said.

The association said that the hospitality industry had been reduced to practically nothing since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Among the new restriction measures announced on Thursday was that all ancillary services in the hotel would be closed.

The MHRA said that the hospitality industry needed to see a herd immunity of 75% reached before the end of June 2021, enabling the industry to open for business for the summer season.

“The Health Ministry’s roadmap for vaccination at the present moment is projected to reach the ‘herd immunity by the end of August 2021. The country needs to bring this target forward to end June 2021, and MHRA urges the government to do whatever is necessary to ensure that the June target is reached,” the association said.

The MHRA said that it conveyed its continued support in government talks to ensure that protocols are adhered to, and the association will continue its dialogue to ensure that Malta will exit these immensely difficult times in the shortest time possible.

“In this respect, meetings are regularly held between MHRA and the highest authorities, to ensure close and continued cooperation between the stakeholders of the hospitality industry and the government,” the MHRA said.

