Health Ministry says Astrazeneca vaccine roll out will continue as planned

The European Medicines Authority recommends the Astrazeneca vaccination programme continues, after a batch of the vaccine was associated with a death in Austria  

karl_azzopardi
11 March 2021, 6:56pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The European Medicines Authority has recommended the Astrazeneca vaccination programme continue as planned, after a batch of the vaccine has been associated with the death of an Austrian citizen. 

Austrian authorities suspended the use of the batch after a person was diagnosed with multiple thrombosis and died 10 days after receiving the jab. 

Another person was hospitalised with pulmonary embolism after being vaccinated, but is now recovering. 

On 9 March 2021, another two reports surfaced of thromboembolic event cases for this batch. 

“The Medicines Authority recommended that the Astrazeneca vaccination programme continue as planned,” the ministry said.  

While Health Authorities are closely following the situation, the ministry said patients who have received the vaccine from this consignment do not need to be alarmed.  

“The particular consignment was also used in our country a number of weeks ago. While there are no more vaccines of the batch, Health Authorities have not received any reports of side effects from people vaccinated by the batch in question,” the ministry said.  

Earlier on Thursday, the EMA explained that there is currently no indication that the vaccine caused these conditions, and a quality defect has been considered unlikely at this stage. However, a full investigation will be held into the batch quality regardless. 

READ ALSO: Malta received AstraZeneca vaccine batch linked to Austrian death, EMA says 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
