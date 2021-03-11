Malta received AstraZeneca vaccine batch linked to Austrian death, EMA says

Malta is one of 17 EU countries that received a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines associated with the death of an Austrian citizen.

According to a statement from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the AstraZeneca batch ABV5300 has been delivered to Malta.

Austrian authorities suspended the use of the batch after a person was diagnosed with multiple thrombosis and died 10 days after receiving the jab.

Another person was hospitalised with pulmonary embolism after being vaccinated, but is now recovering.

On 9 March 2021, another two reports surfaced of thromboembolic event cases for this batch.

In its statement, the EMA explained that there is currently no indication that the vaccine caused these conditions, and a quality defect has been considered unlikely at this stage. However, a full investigation will be held into the batch quality regardless.

The Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee within EMA is reviewing the issue and investigating the cases reported with the batch. According to the agency, the information available so far indicates that the number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people is not higher than that seen in the general population.

As of 9 March 2021, 22 cases of thromboembolic events have been reported among the three million people who have received the Astrazeneca vaccine in the European Economic Area.