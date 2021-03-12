[LIVE] COVID-19 briefing: Five deaths and 329 new cases

Malta has registered 329 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry has announced.

Active cases stand at 3,188.

Five persons died in the last 24-hours. Two men aged 73 and 38 and one woman aged 85 died at Mater Dei Hospital. While one man and one woman aged 62 and 47 respectively died at their private residences.

346 deaths have been registered since the start of the pandemic.

259 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 22,435. Total cases stand at 25,9696.

3,779 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 746,422.

Till yesterday 113,258 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered. 37,182 of those were second doses.