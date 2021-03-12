Your essential guide to the latest COVID-19 restrictions
Which shops are closed? Can the monti operate? Will the Malta national football team have to cancel its international commitments? Get your answers here
Open-air markets cannot operate, cinemas are closed and a host of shops have to remain shut under new COVID-19 restrictions that kicked off on 11 March.
The new restrictions will remain in force until 11 April as part of the country’s efforts to stymie the spread of COVID-19.
Here is a quick guide to the new rules based on the legal notices that have been published.
1. CLOSURE OF NON-ESSENTIAL RETAIL OUTLETS AND NON-ESSENTIAL SERVICES
Who is affected:
• Closure of all shops, whether operating in shopping malls or elsewhere, whose main business relates to the selling of:
- Clothing
- Sportswear
- Jewellery
- Hand bags and leather goods
- Costume jewellery and accessories
- Footwear
- Non-prescription eye-wear
- Perfumeries
- Beauty products
- Haberdasheries
- Soft furnishings
- Souvenir shops
- Discount stores
- Luggage shops
- Toy shops
- Hobby shops
- Furniture shops
- Florists
- Vaping shops
• Closure of outlets providing non-essential services:
- Hairdressers
- Massage parlours
- Barbers
- Beauticians
- Spas
- Nail artists
- Nail technicians
- Tattooists
Exceptions:
• Shops selling goods NOT services may provide delivery services of their products to the community
Fine:
• Outlets and service outlets in breach of these regulations will incur a penalty of €6,000 for each and every breach
2. CLOSURE OF PLACES OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Who is affected:
• The following places are shut:
- Open-air markets
- Cinemas
- Theatres
- Gymnasiums
- Museums
- Exhibitions
- Casinos
- Bingo halls
- Non-residential swimming pools, including both indoor and outdoor pools, including the national swimming pool
Fine:
• The fine for anyone found in breach of these regulations is €6,000 for every offence
3. HOTEL RESTAURANTS
Who is affected:
• Hotel restaurants can only offer “room service to their guests and delivery service in the community”.
Fine:
• This forms part of the previous regulations that forced the closure of restaurants, snack bars, cafeterias and kiosks except to offer delivery services. The fine for breaching these rules is €6,000.
4. NUMBER OF PERSONS IN PUBLIC SPACES
Who is affected:
• Groups of more than 4 persons in public spaces are prohibited
• This includes queues and bus stops
Exceptions:
• The limit of 4 persons does not apply to people living in the same residence
• The ban does not apply if people in queues and on bus stops keep a distance of 2m between them
Fine:
• People who fail to abide by these regulations will incur a penalty of €100 for each and every breach. If the offence is admitted and penalty paid before judgment, the fine is reduced to €50.
5. MASS EVENTS
Who is affected:
• All organised mass events are prohibited
Exceptions:
• Funerals are exempt provided they are held “in strict adherence with the standards published by the Public Health Superintendent
Fine:
• People who do not abide by these regulations are liable to a fine of €6,000 for each and every breach
6. GOZO-MALTA TRAVEL
Who is affected:
Non-essential travel between Malta and Gozo is banned
Exceptions:
• Travel between Malta and Gozo is only allowed for:
- Work purposes
- To visit family members
- Medical reasons
- Visit a hospitalised family member
- To return to your place of registered or ordinary residence
- Commercial vehicles and merchandise
7. ORGANISED SPORTS ACTIVITIES
Who is affected:
• All organised sport activities are prohibited
Exception:
• The Public Health Superintendent may, at “her discretion and subject to any conditions she may deem necessary”, exempt “national Maltese sport teams” from these regulations in “exceptional or necessary cases including international games”.
Fine:
• Any person officially responsible for a sporting organisation, who breaches these regulations be liable to a penalty of €6,000 for each and every occasion when these rules are breached