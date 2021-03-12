Your essential guide to the latest COVID-19 restrictions

Open-air markets cannot operate, cinemas are closed and a host of shops have to remain shut under new COVID-19 restrictions that kicked off on 11 March.

The new restrictions will remain in force until 11 April as part of the country’s efforts to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

Here is a quick guide to the new rules based on the legal notices that have been published.

1. CLOSURE OF NON-ESSENTIAL RETAIL OUTLETS AND NON-ESSENTIAL SERVICES

Who is affected:

• Closure of all shops, whether operating in shopping malls or elsewhere, whose main business relates to the selling of:

Clothing

Sportswear

Jewellery

Hand bags and leather goods

Costume jewellery and accessories

Footwear

Non-prescription eye-wear

Perfumeries

Beauty products

Haberdasheries

Soft furnishings

Souvenir shops

Discount stores

Luggage shops

Toy shops

Hobby shops

Furniture shops

Florists

Vaping shops

• Closure of outlets providing non-essential services:

Hairdressers

Massage parlours

Barbers

Beauticians

Spas

Nail artists

Nail technicians

Tattooists

Exceptions:

• Shops selling goods NOT services may provide delivery services of their products to the community

Fine:

• Outlets and service outlets in breach of these regulations will incur a penalty of €6,000 for each and every breach

2. CLOSURE OF PLACES OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Who is affected:

• The following places are shut:

Open-air markets

Cinemas

Theatres

Gymnasiums

Museums

Exhibitions

Casinos

Bingo halls

Non-residential swimming pools, including both indoor and outdoor pools, including the national swimming pool

Fine:

• The fine for anyone found in breach of these regulations is €6,000 for every offence

3. HOTEL RESTAURANTS

Who is affected:

• Hotel restaurants can only offer “room service to their guests and delivery service in the community”.

Fine:

• This forms part of the previous regulations that forced the closure of restaurants, snack bars, cafeterias and kiosks except to offer delivery services. The fine for breaching these rules is €6,000.

4. NUMBER OF PERSONS IN PUBLIC SPACES

Who is affected:

• Groups of more than 4 persons in public spaces are prohibited

• This includes queues and bus stops

Exceptions:

• The limit of 4 persons does not apply to people living in the same residence

• The ban does not apply if people in queues and on bus stops keep a distance of 2m between them

Fine:

• People who fail to abide by these regulations will incur a penalty of €100 for each and every breach. If the offence is admitted and penalty paid before judgment, the fine is reduced to €50.

5. MASS EVENTS

Who is affected:

• All organised mass events are prohibited

Exceptions:

• Funerals are exempt provided they are held “in strict adherence with the standards published by the Public Health Superintendent

Fine:

• People who do not abide by these regulations are liable to a fine of €6,000 for each and every breach

6. GOZO-MALTA TRAVEL

Who is affected:

Non-essential travel between Malta and Gozo is banned

Exceptions:

• Travel between Malta and Gozo is only allowed for:

Work purposes

To visit family members

Medical reasons

Visit a hospitalised family member

To return to your place of registered or ordinary residence

Commercial vehicles and merchandise

7. ORGANISED SPORTS ACTIVITIES

Who is affected:

• All organised sport activities are prohibited

Exception:

• The Public Health Superintendent may, at “her discretion and subject to any conditions she may deem necessary”, exempt “national Maltese sport teams” from these regulations in “exceptional or necessary cases including international games”.

Fine:

• Any person officially responsible for a sporting organisation, who breaches these regulations be liable to a penalty of €6,000 for each and every occasion when these rules are breached